OPTIMIST STUDENTS OF THE MONTH NAMED

The Portage Optimist Club honored its Students of the Month for January and February at its March 29 meeting. Luke Zajda, left, is the February honoree, Caleb Chrudimsky, the January honoree. They are eighth grade students at Bartels Middle School in Portage.

 PAT HARTLEY/Contributed

