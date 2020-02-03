OPTIMIST STUDENTS OF THE MONTH NAMED
On Jan. 28, the Portage Optimist Club recognized the Students of the Month for November, Caitlin O’Connell, right, and December, Alyssa Andersen. Both attend Wayne Bartels Middle School in Portage.

 PAT HARTLEY/Contributed

