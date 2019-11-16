{{featured_button_text}}
$500 donated to high school

On Nov. 13, Paul Bauer of the Portage Optimists, right, presented a $500 donation to Josh Sween, principal of Portage High School, to help cover some of the cost to bus the students to the Vietnam memorial when it came to Portage on Sept. 6.

 ERIKA SWEEN/Contributed
