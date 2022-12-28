 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPTIMISTS HELP AT PANTRY

Several Sauk Prairie Optimist Club members assisted with the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry distribution on Dec. 17. From left, Jeff Boll, Carol May, Joy Pulsfus, Marian Kane, Jean Schneller, Stephanie Hartwig, Jaime Patterson, Jim Keyes. The SP Optimists collect donations for the pantry at every meeting.

 ELLEN PAUL

