Optimists host candidate forum

The Lodi Optimist Club will host a candidate forum from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Lodi High School Performing Arts Center, 1100 Sauk St.

The forum will feature the two candidates for the 42nd assembly seat, Democrat Theresa Valencia and Republican incumbent Jon Plumer. Valencia will participate in person while Plumer will participate virtually, citing safety threats.

This race has drawn attention, in part, because Plumer lost his county board seat in the spring election and he is seeking a third term in the Legislature.