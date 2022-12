The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club will offer Terri Lynn Nuts and member baked goodies at a holiday open house from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Bank of Prairie du Sac, 555 Park Ave., Prairie Du Sac.

Nuts include pecans, $15 and cashews and mixed nuts, $14 each. All profits from the Nut Sale will go to the SP Optimist Club’s four Dollars for Scholars high school scholarships.

The clubs bakers will offer tasty treats for sale and a drawing for Dale Gullickson’s rum cake.