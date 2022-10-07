 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPTIMISTS INSTALL NEW OFFICERS

New officers for the 2022-23 Sauk Prairie Optimist are installed at its Oct. 5 meeting. Fred Dorn, Optimist lieutenant governor, conducted the installation. From left, Dorn, Joy Pulsfus, board member; Diane Shaw, treasurer; Ellen Paul, president; Jeffrey Boll, board member; Cliff Thompson, president-elect; not shown, Carol May and Cheryl Zantow, co-secretaries; Steve Koehler, vice president; Bill Campbell, board member; Bart Mauch, past-president; Margaret Mauch, board member; Shari Diehl, board member; and Shawn Lerch, board member.

