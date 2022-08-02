 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPTIMISTS LEARN ABOUT 6:8 ACTIVITIES

  • 0
Sauk Prairie Optimist president Bart Mauch, left, with Sam, Josiah, and John Ramthun of 6:8, following the July 20 club meeting where the group learned about 6:8 activities including 6:8’s SOAR and Circles programs and more. The 6:8 Community Meals will return on Aug. 11. The SP Optimists meet from 7-8 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Jaybird Cafe and Spirits Restaurant and at noon on the fifth Wednesday of the month.

 ELLEN PAUL

