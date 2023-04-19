Dr. Mark Ehrlich is the featured speaker at the Sauk Prairie Optimist meeting on April 5. Ehrlich is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate with a degree in educational psychology and a licensed psychologist. He recently retired from the Madison Metropolitan School District after 20 years and now works in private practice. He discusses his book, “Understanding ADHD and How to Help Your Child: A Therapist’s Guide for Parents” published in 2022. From left, Friend Dorothy Osterfund, Erhlich, and Vicki Gullickson, SP Optimist.