OPTIMISTS LEARN ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

From left, Mike Wood, Jane Wood, speakers; Dick McFarlane, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club; SP Optimist president Bart Mauch on Feb. 3. The Woods spoke about Zoe International, an organization dedicated to ending human trafficking through prevention, rescue, and restoration. The couple’s son Ben, and his wife Jen, are the founders of Zoe International and he is a graduate of Sauk Prairie Schools. For more information, visit https://gozoe.org.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

