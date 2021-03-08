 Skip to main content
Optimists learn about local food pantry
Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry director Kris Ballweg, left, with volunteers, John and Nancy Klabough, pack boxes for food distributions.

 ELLEN PAUL Contributed

The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club met virtually on March 3 with guest speaker Kris Ballweg, director of the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, where she discussed pop-up food distribution, the “backpack program” and types of “bags” for patrons of the pantry.

The “backpack program” provides boxes of food to 135 school families at Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring, and summer breaks.

In addition to boxes of dry goods and the cooler and freezer bags, special “bags” with themes ranging from personal products to soup fixings to baking bags and breakfast bags are distributed.

The pantry offers five drive-thru distributions a month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the first, second, and fourth Wednesdays and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday and Saturday. To qualify for food pantry assistance, one must be a resident of the Sauk Prairie School District and answer a few questions.

The pantry can always use more volunteers and donations, non-food items like toothbrushes, baby wipes, diapers, shampoos and conditioners, toilet paper and paper towels, and laundry and dish detergents are accepted.

