OPTIMISTS LEARN ABOUT RIVER ARTS

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.
Horicon Bank to merge with Cornerstone Community Bank
Wilke promoted to CIO at bank
Dr. Patricia Neuman has been appointed the vice president of medical services at Agrace, according to a July 12 press release.
Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and …
Grant County Historical Society executive director and University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior lecturer emerita Tracey Lee Roberts will spe…
