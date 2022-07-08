 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPTIMISTS LEARN ABOUT TUTORING PROGRAM

  • 0
From left, Lori Kessennich, Inspire program director, Bart Mauch, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club president, and Jessica Bare, Inspire program tutor, speak about the Inspire Literacy Tutoring Program at the July 6 SP Optimist meeting. To maintain tax-exempt status, the program is offered under the auspices of GraceWay Church. Scholarships cover the $1,350 cost of the program at $50 per session. For more information, call Kessenich at 608-643-6064. Donations are welcome.

 ELLEN PAUL

