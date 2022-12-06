 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OPTIMISTS NAME STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

  • 0
OPTIMISTS NAME STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

On Nov. 22, the Portage Optimists select its September and October Students of the Month. Sixth-grader Blake Elisma named for September, left, and eighth-grader Aliyah Muente for October.

 PAT HARTLEY

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News