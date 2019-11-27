{{featured_button_text}}
Optimists recognize students of the month

The Optimist Club of Portage recognized the September and October Students of the Month at its Nov. 19 meeting. September’s winner was Michael Van Horn, left, and October’s winner was Adrianna Monteferrante.

 PAT HARTLEY/Contributed

