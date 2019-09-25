Orange Mills 4-H Club donates $1,500 for playground equipment

On Aug. 19, the Orange Mills 4-H Club donated $1,500 to the Hustler Booster Club to buy playground equipment to put by the exhibit hall in Hustler. Members of the Hustler Booster Club, parents, and members of the 4-H Club assembled the playground in time for everyone to enjoy Hustlerfest.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)