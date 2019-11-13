Orchestra fund joins foundation

The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra has signed on with the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to administer its scholarship endowment. The orchestra awards scholarships to Beaver Dam High School musicians who participate in its area performances. Its board will continue to make decisions and choose award recipients, and the foundation will take care of all of the fund's administrative tasks and will solicite donations for the fund. Pictured, from left, are Joe Braun, Tom Heffron, Marge Jorgenson, Patrick Lutz and Mary Vogl-Rauscher on Nov. 5
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)