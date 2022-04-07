The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra presents its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St. This is the first concert "under the baton" of new Director, Erin Ebersole, presenting a variety of music from Edvard Grieg's “Peer Gynt” to a Salute to the Big Apple, to Johann Strauss' "Thunder and Lightning Polka."
Orchestra hosts spring concert
