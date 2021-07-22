Organic herb growers host field day

Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens have been growing organic herbs for more than 30 years and will share insights on planting, harvesting, drying, and marketing medicinal herbs at a field day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Four Elements Organic Herbals, E8984 Weinke Road, North Freedom. To register, visit mosesorganic.org/medicinal-herb-production-august-7 or call 888-90-MOSES.

The Stevenses were honored in 2020 as Organic Farmers of the Year by the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service and grow more than 200 varieties of herbs to make wellness products. Their farm has been certified organic since 1989.