6:8 organization speaks to optimist club

On Sept. 11, John Ranthum, co-founder of Sauk Prairie's 6:8 organization, updated the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on what's happening. He shared that he and his co-founder and wife, have lived in Sauk Prairie for 15 years. They started as youth pastors at St. Al's but left to start their own mission which eventually became 6:8. Pictured, from left, are Vicki Gullickson, John Ranthum, and Jeff Boll.
