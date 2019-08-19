{{featured_button_text}}
Orthodontist holds school supply drive

In July, Paschen Orthodontics and patients conducted a school supply drive with about $600 in items brought to the Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin for area distribution on Aug. 12.

 MARK PASCHEN/Contributed
