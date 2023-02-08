Dr. John Wollaeger, a general orthopedic surgeon, who treats people of all ages for a variety of orthopedic conditions, joined the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Feb. 6. He comes with many years of experience performing arthroscopic surgery, and joint replacement for shoulders, hips and knees, including robotic-knee replacement.

Originally from California, Wollaeger earned his medical degree at University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine and did his orthopedic residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then practiced in Fort Atkinson for six years, before returning to UW Health for the past 16 years. In 2019, he also became chief of orthopedic services at the VA Hospital in Madison.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Sauk Prairie Healthcare,” said Wollaeger. “I’ve been practicing in the Madison area for a number of years, and it’s clear to me that lots of people are choosing Sauk Prairie Healthcare not only because of the high quality of care, but also because they feel they’re getting taken care of on a more personal level. I want to be part of that.”

In addition to his practice at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Wollaeger will continue part-time in his role at the VA Hospital in Madison. This will enable him to continue teaching orthopedic residents, which has been a passion of his.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Orthopedic Associates at 608-643-2471.