Dr. Raj Rangarajan, an orthopedic surgeon who will practice with the Institute of Movement and Orthopedics in Beaver Dam, has joined the orthopedics team at Beaver Dam Community Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System, according to a press release issued Monday.
Rangarajan performs a wide range of general orthopedic surgeries and is fellowship trained in shoulder and elbow surgery. This sub-specialty expertise provides the Dodge County region with access to an enhanced level of high-quality care close to home.
He grew up in Fond du Lac and earned his bachelor of science degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. After completing his residency training in Kansas City, Missouri, he completed his fellowship at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, where he trained with world-renowned shoulder and elbow and sports medicine surgeons.
For more information, call 920-219-4009 or visit bdch.com/imo.
