Ostrowski named Outstanding Airmen of the Year
0 comments

Ostrowski named Outstanding Airmen of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Master Sgt. Tyler Ostrowski of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Tomah, a cyber-systems specialist with the 128th Air Control Squadron, is the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. 

To be named Outstanding Airman of the Year, recipients must consistently demonstrate outstanding leadership, job performance and superior Airman qualities. These demonstrate what is required for the Wisconsin Air National Guard to fulfill its duties as the primary combat reserve of the Air Force, while simultaneously remaining ready to serve the governor in times of emergency.

Ostrowski is responsible for maintaining the communications equipment for the 128th Air Control Squadron’s $3.3 million battlespace command and control weapon systems, which support air operations. He also works as a team member of the Wisconsin Defensive Cyber Operations Element to protect Wisconsin Army National Guard information assets and systems against cyber threats.

Tyler Ostrowski

Ostrowski

 WISCONSIN NATIONAL GUARD/Contributed
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dairy breakfast cancelled

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee have cancelled this year’s June dairy brunch due to the Covid-19 virus and the unknown imp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News