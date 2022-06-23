OTT AWARDED $1K VALEDICTORIAN SCHOLARSHIP
The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…
Mya Gehle of Necedah, has received a full-scholarship for flight training from the EAA Chapter 931 of Friendship and the Ray Aviation Scholars…
The Dells Lodge 124 Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin presented the Kilbourn Fire Department with one state of the art portable fire suppr…
MAYVILLE — The Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as o…
Natalie Franke, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the $500 Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memoria…
City streets paving maintenance begins
Ethan Lulich of Mauston, has been awarded a $600 scholarship from the Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters to attend the Washington Leadership …