Our House Senior Living - Portage Assisted Care, 2876 Village Road, Portage, will host a 25th anniversary celebration from 1-3 p.m. Friday with a bouncing house, face painting, balloon making, brats, hot dogs and cookies and cake. The cookies, made by Natalie's Tasty Treats , will donate all the proceeds to Alzheimer’s.
Our House celebrates 25 years
The Baraboo Oktoberfest festival will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Circus World, 550 Water St, Baraboo.
Indivisible Sauk Prairie will host "Code Blue for Democracy," designed to meet and support Wisconsin candidates, from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept…
Portage native, Dr. Ben Vorpahl, is joining the Seubert Family Dentistry team and begins taking appointments on Tuesday.
HORICON — Marshmen Community Coffee begins Sept. 8, and will continue throughout the school year.
The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors helped owners William Schwartz and Jeff Davidson, celebrate the grand opening of Damsel’s Resta…
The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, celebrates its fourth annual Celebration of Freedom, honoring all who served and continue to ser…
Sauk County residents may now dispose of their household hazardous waste at the Dane County Clean Sweep facility through a new voucher program…
The Highway 60 interchange at Hwy. 39/90/94 near Lodi in Columbia County, will be closed through Oct. 17 for interchange and ramp work in the …
FALL RIVER — The Fall River VFW has formed a Thrivent Action Team and will host a brat and burger fry to raise funds for Kiley Ann Engelhardt …
JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire & Rescue Department will hold the 21st anniversary 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. Sunday in honor of the emergency …