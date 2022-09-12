 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our House celebrates 25 years

  • 0

Our House Senior Living - Portage Assisted Care, 2876 Village Road, Portage, will host a 25th anniversary celebration from 1-3 p.m. Friday with a bouncing house, face painting, balloon making, brats, hot dogs and cookies and cake. The cookies, made by Natalie's Tasty Treats , will donate all the proceeds to Alzheimer’s.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Vorpahl joins dentistry

Portage native, Dr. Ben Vorpahl, is joining the Seubert Family Dentistry team and begins taking appointments on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News