Our House Senior Living, 2876 Village Road, Portage, will host an Easter egg hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Meet the Easter Bunny. There will be refreshments, balloon animals, face painting and an Easter basket giveaway for a boy and a girl.
Our House hosts Easter egg hunt
