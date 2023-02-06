Our Savior Lutheran Church will host an installation service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the sanctuary at 1120 Draper St., Baraboo. Rev. Matthew Gehrke accepted the call to be the church’s next pastor after holding the position of vacancy pastor for the last year.

The public may attend. Following the service, the congregation will serve a meal to celebrate the occasion.

He is currently pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells and will continue to serve there as well. Our Savior and Trinity have entered into a dual parish agreement and this installation will officially declare him to be Our Savior’s pastor.

Rev. Greg Hovland from St. John Lutheran Ministry in Portage, will preside over the installation service.