Our subscriptions are your subscriptions

NovelistPlus near the bottom of the Research Resources page is a top “go to” resource for librarians and is available to library customers as well. Thousands of author profiles and lists of books are included, as well as book reviews from publications such as Publishers Weekly and Booklist. A popular feature of the database is its “Read-Alikes” column that lists authors or titles that are similar to ones you enjoy.

Wisconsin’s Digital Library is not listed under Research Resources, but can be found as a link on the library’s homepage. Digital magazines can now be checked out in addition to ebooks and audiobooks. Log in by choosing your library and entering your library card number. Life, Entertainment Weekly, Better Homes and Gardens, and Cooking Light are just some of the titles included. Borrow an online magazine for 21 days.

Online Access cards are still available and can be obtained by applying through the link on the library’s homepage. The online access card allows entry into all of the above resources, and more, and can easily be converted to a physical library card for borrowing materials at the library.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.