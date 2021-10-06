Our subscriptions are your subscriptions

Reedsburg Public Library subscribes to a number of valuable online resources so that you don’t have to. The library has renewed online subscriptions for Consumer Reports, AtoZ Databases, Ancestry and NovelistPlus. All of these databases can be found under the “Research Resources” tab at reedsburglibrary.org.
If you have ever tried to “google” Consumer Reports at home, you may have quickly realized that you don’t get very far without a subscription. Consumer Reports can be found alphabetically on the Research Resources list. Simply type in your library card number to get free access to all of Consumer Reports online buying guides, ratings and reviews of specific products.
Ancestry is another subscription purchased by the library for its users. The library edition of this popular genealogical database is normally available free only at the library. However, since the pandemic, the Ancestry subscription has been extended to home users through December. In the same “Research Resources” list choose “Ancestry” and enter your library card number to access thousands of genealogical records.
AtoZDatabases, listed above Ancestry, is an online business directory as well as a personal telephone and address resource. Thirty million businesses and 220 million residents nationwide are included in the database. Look here to find personal addresses that you may have misplaced. Businesses may want to take advantage of the marketing information available, and the ability to print mailing lists and labels.
NovelistPlus near the bottom of the Research Resources page is a top “go to” resource for librarians and is available to library customers as well. Thousands of author profiles and lists of books are included, as well as book reviews from publications such as Publishers Weekly and Booklist. A popular feature of the database is its “Read-Alikes” column that lists authors or titles that are similar to ones you enjoy.
Wisconsin’s Digital Library is not listed under Research Resources, but can be found as a link on the library’s homepage. Digital magazines can now be checked out in addition to ebooks and audiobooks. Log in by choosing your library and entering your library card number. Life, Entertainment Weekly, Better Homes and Gardens, and Cooking Light are just some of the titles included. Borrow an online magazine for 21 days.
Online Access cards are still available and can be obtained by applying through the link on the library’s homepage. The online access card allows entry into all of the above resources, and more, and can easily be converted to a physical library card for borrowing materials at the library.
For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.