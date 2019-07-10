Mary Tooley, founder of the popular “Art in a Suitcase” program will be a guest at 10 a.m. July 18 at Reedsburg Public Library’s Loganville Book Bunch at the Loganville Village Hall, 130 West St., Loganville.
No signup is necessary for this special program or any of the Loganville Book Bunch sessions sponsored by the Reedsburg Public Library. At the program, Tooley, a long time presenter of educational programs for youth, will present a fun and informative introduction to three projects for kids to choose from. Participants may make a starry night pop up picture, a sand painting or a butterfly hand puppet.
Tooley’s program is but a single highlight of Reedsburg Public Library’s already dynamic and engaging Loganville summer outreach. Each Thursday, Reedsburg Public Library’s Jess McCarlson and Brittany Bruun bring a medley of crafts, activities, music and stories, as well as books and other materials, to the Loganville Village Hall.
Loganville Book Bunch story times have attracted a regular audience of 20-30 at the sessions which started on June 20, and will continue through Aug. 8. Many stories have incorporated this summer library’s “A Universe of Stories” space theme, with other selections as well. Miss Jess, known for taking her ukulele everywhere, often incorporates music and movement in her programs.
Storytime is followed by a craft for the elementary and preschool set, and an activity for preteens and young adults. Youth services staff also bring a number of materials from the Reedsburg Public Library ranging from picture books and audiobooks, to nonfiction and fiction for all ages. A laptop computer allows for the remote checkout of these materials. Summer reading logs and prizes are also made available at book bunch sessions.
Preparation for the program involves more than meets the eye. Youth services staff spend approximately three hours each week in the selection and packing of library materials, as well as travel to, and setup in Loganville. According to Miss Jess, it’s all worth it, to participate in the lively interaction that occurs with all ages in one room. “One minute we’re doing rhymes about colors, and in the next, discussing the moon’s atmosphere.”
Loganville Book Bunch will wrap up the summer with cupcake decorating, a Home Depot project and the Annual Worm Races.
For more information, call 608-768-7323, or visit reedsburglibrary.org.
