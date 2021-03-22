Outdoor experts host seminars at expo

Leading industry experts headline the Seminar Series presented by U.S. LawShield at the Wisconsin Open Season Sportsman’s Expo held March 26-28 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Wisconsin Dells.

Travis “T-Bone” Turner from “Bone Collector” on the Outdoor Channel will host one seminar each day. Turner is a well-known archer and hunter and certified pro shooter, competing for more than 15 years.

Byron Ferguson performs his Trick Shot Archery Show. The Alabama native has been known to shoot a Lifesaver candy with his traditional bow and also shares stories from hunting excursions over the years.

Eddie Salter, the “Turkey Man,” has been hunting since he was 8-years-old and harvested his first gobbler at 10. Salter claimed seven Southeastern Open Turkey Calling Championships, six Alabama State Championships and two World Open Championships.

Other seminars will be led by Alan Probst, Jason Caldwell, Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois,

Jason Clark, Randy Flannery, Tom Mesnard, and Jared Scheffler. For the full series lineup and schedule, visit openseasonsportsmansexpo.com/2021/02/23/wisconsin-seminar-series-2021.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.