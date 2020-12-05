Outdoor treasure hunt planned

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host the 14th annual Kiddie Christmas from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

This outdoor treasure hunt for kids ages 5-12 is a drop-in event and held entirely outdoors. Dress accordingly and kids must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult.

Pick-up the first clue just outside the visitor center and bring a bag to collect treasures.

Masks are required at this free event, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.