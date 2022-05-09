Over 60 skaters perform in ice show

More than 60 area athletes will perform in the Swan City Ice Skaters’ “You’re Gonna Know My Name: A Cinderella Story” at 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Dam Family Center, 609 Gould St., Beaver Dam.

The ice show features Claire Raisbeck as Cinderella and Emma LeDuc as Prince Robert. It will also feature two seniors, Azalea Helmer and Loretta Klecker, and is open to the public.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students, free for ages 4 and younger with a paid adult admission. Children attending the 11 a.m. performance can skate with the characters after the show. This is included with admission and skates will be provided.

For more information or class schedule, visit swancityskaters.com.