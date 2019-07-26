Over $300 donated for military mailing

Markesan State Bank participated in the Rascal & Rockers Day School military mailings by donating items and funds totaling $ 343 for postage and handling. This money was raised during the month of June for the bank’s final “Denim Day.” Each month the bank’s employees can participate in the monthly chosen not-for-profit cause. In exchange for wearing denim for the day, an employee donates $5 for the privilege of wearing jeans to work on a set day. This month employees had the option of donating funds or items totaling at least $5. Pictured, from front left, are Hadley Stiemsma, Ava Berger, Porter Stiemsma, Oscar Meagher, Grayson Berger; back row, Amy Katsma, Linda Hughes, Stacy Quade, Violet Saeman on July 16.
