Over 300 items collected for shelter and pantry

On Aug. 3, Modern Woodmen of America members and community members in Beaver Dam came together with the MUTED 2019 event to collect hygiene and food items for New Beginnings Homeless Shelters and the Dodge County Food Pantry. These items include hygiene items, dish soap, paper towels, toilet paper, and lots of non-perishable food toalling more than 300 items. Pictured, Letty Castillo, left, and Cassandra Schmidt.
