Owners of Natures Heat named Citizens of the Year

Mike and Barb Kraus, owners of Natures Heat, outside of Necedah, were named Citizens of the Year for Clearfield Township.

 CINDY SUZDA/Contributed

Mike and Barb Kraus, owners of Natures Heat, outside of Necedah, were named Citizens of the Year for Clearfield Township. They have owned Natures Heat for 14 years and farm seven acres of asparagus during the spring and summer months.

They were chosen for this honor because they give back to the community by sponsoring the New Lisbon Community Supper one month out of every year, donate to the New Lisbon Sports Club, collect non-perishable food items and participate in the Necedah Change War for the Necedah Food Pantry, and frequently donate pellets for cancer patient fundraisers in the community.

