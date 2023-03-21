The Portage Area Community Theatre’s production of the musical comedy, “Church Basement Ladies,” runs April 21-30 at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.

This is a family-friendly musical comedy about the ladies that work in the church basement cooking meals for church functions. Inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, including the best seller “Growing Up Lutheran.” Written by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke. Music and lyrics by Drew Jansen.

Show times are 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22; 7-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 27-28; and 3-5 p.m. Sundays, April 23 and 30. General admission seating is $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available at portagecenterforthearts.com/special-events or at the box office.

For more information, call 608-742-5655 or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.