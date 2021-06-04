Paddle Fest set for June 12

The Great Beaver Paddle Fest will be held June 12 at Waterworks Park on Beaver Dam Lake. A limited number of watercrafts will be available from Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services for beginner classes. Participants are welcome to bring their own equipment.

Registration for classes begins at 8:30 a.m.; Canoe Class, 10 a.m.; Kayak Class, 11 a.m.; Standup Paddleboard Class, noon; Combo Class - as needed and open to everyone, 1 p.m.; Spend the day on the lake on your won or with three- or six-mile paddles, all day.

The Whitewater River Run starts at 9 a.m., a separate event sponsored by Beaver Paddlers, Inc. For more information and registration, visit facebook.com/beaverpaddlers.

Separate signed waivers will be required for Paddle Fest and the River Race. Dodge County Health Department COVID restrictions/masks will be followed. Food concession stand will be provided by the Elks Club. Shuttle service will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to and from Waterworks Park & Fish Camp.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed; contact Chuck Frinak at chuckfrinak@gmail.com.

The Fox of the River Voyageur will provide fur trader canoe rides, kayak fishing demos, and a ship themed handicap accessible park for families.