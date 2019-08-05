Six-week chronic-pain workshop offered in Horicon
HORICON — MarshView Ministries, 103 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will offer a six-week workshop, Healthy Living with Chronic Pain, from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 20-Sept. 24.
The workshop is designed for adults dealing with ongoing pain by teaching skills to effectively manage the pain. It improves energy, mental health and quality of life.
Suggested donation of $15 for workbook. For more information and to pre-register, call Jackie Wendlandt at 920-386-3580 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)