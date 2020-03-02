Pancake breakfast, silent auction and raffle planned
Band Guild of St. Katharine Drexel School with some of the auction items available at the pancake breakfast silent auction and raffle.

 KRISTY PIOTROWSKI/Contributed

The Band Guild of St. Katharine Drexel School will host a pancake breakfast with silent auction and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon, March 8 in the school gym, 503 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, sausage, donuts, milk, and coffee. Cost is $25 per family, $6 per person, and free for kids 4 and younger. Tickets available from SKDS band students or at the door. Pictured, are fifth grade band students with some of the auction items.

