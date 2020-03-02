Pancake breakfast, silent auction and raffle planned

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Band Guild of St. Katharine Drexel School will host a pancake breakfast with silent auction and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon, March 8 in the school gym, 503 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, sausage, donuts, milk, and coffee. Cost is $25 per family, $6 per person, and free for kids 4 and younger. Tickets available from SKDS band students or at the door. Pictured, are fifth grade band students with some of the auction items.