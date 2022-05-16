Panels unveiled at Man Mound

The panels will help educate visitors to this sacred and historic site which was built about 1,000 years ago. Man Mound was recorded by surveyor and historian William Canfield in 1859, and not long after a town road was built in the area which destroyed parts of the legs of the mound. By 1907, the mound was threatened with total destruction but was saved through the combined efforts of the Historical Society, the Wisconsin Archeological Society, and the Federated Women’s Clubs of Wisconsin which all raised money to buy the piece of land. Man Mound Park was dedicated in 1908, and is now owned by the Historical Society and maintained by the Sauk County Parks Department. In 2016, Man Mound became a National Historic Landmark, one of only 44 national historic landmarks in the state and the only one that is a mound.