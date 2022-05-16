Panels unveiled at Man Mound

The May 14 event brought together representatives of the Sauk County Historical Society, the Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk County government, Indigenous Students United, and more than 50 members of the public to witness the unveiling of three new interpretive panels at Man Mound National Historic Landmark near Baraboo.
The panels will help educate visitors to this sacred and historic site which was built about 1,000 years ago. Man Mound was recorded by surveyor and historian William Canfield in 1859, and not long after a town road was built in the area which destroyed parts of the legs of the mound. By 1907, the mound was threatened with total destruction but was saved through the combined efforts of the Historical Society, the Wisconsin Archeological Society, and the Federated Women’s Clubs of Wisconsin which all raised money to buy the piece of land. Man Mound Park was dedicated in 1908, and is now owned by the Historical Society and maintained by the Sauk County Parks Department. In 2016, Man Mound became a National Historic Landmark, one of only 44 national historic landmarks in the state and the only one that is a mound.
This is now the only human-shaped effigy mound left in the world. The interpretive panels help tell the story of the Man Mound and mounds in general and the effigy mound culture that thrived primarily in what is now southern Wisconsin. The remaining mounds are now protected by state law.
The Winnebago Sons Drum Group performed traditional songs, Kristin White Eagle, Ho-Chunk legislator and Sacred Sites Committee member, John Dietrich, Sauk County Board of Supervisors vice chair, Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society and Seneca Funmaker, president of Indigenous Students United of Baraboo High School all spoke at the event.
Man Mound National Historic Landmark is open to the public from dawn until dusk and can be found on Man Mound Road northeast of Baraboo.