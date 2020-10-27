Pantry closed until Nov. 9

Due to COVID-19, the Central WI Community Action Council, Inc., Beaver Dam office and food pantry at 134 S. Spring St., will be closed until Nov. 6, and will reopen on Nov. 9.
