 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pantry closed until Nov. 9
0 comments

Pantry closed until Nov. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19, the Central WI Community Action Council, Inc., Beaver Dam  office and food pantry at 134 S. Spring St., will be closed until Nov. 6, and will reopen on Nov. 9.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$4K in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, and its Outreach Working Committee, has awarded $4,000 in grants to local and a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News