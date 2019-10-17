{{featured_button_text}}
Pantry expands its service area

Pictured, from left, Hustisford School District administrator Heather Craemer and guidance counselor Jenny Nettesheim assemble weekend meal packs for the district on Oct. 10.

 HUSTISFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT/Contributed

REESEVILLE — The Gathering Source Food Pantry has expanded its service area to include zip code 53034, Hustisford, and any Hustisford school family. The pantry also entered in partnership with the Hustisford School District to provide weekend meal packs for their students of families in need. This change takes effective immediately according to an Oct. 10 press release.

The pantry now serves zip codes 53557, Lowell; 53579, Reeseville; 53016, Clyman; and 53039, Juneau; as well as any Dodgeland family. The pantry also partners with the Dodgeland School District to provide weekend meal packs for kids whose main source of food is school.

