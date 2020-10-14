 Skip to main content
Pantry offers new fall hours
Pantry offers new fall hours

Beyond Blessed Pantry, 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, provides a drive-thru pantry from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday through the end of December. The pantry serves Sauk, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties.

During the COVID-19 crisis the pantry began a drive-thru service to keep patrons safe. Before the pandemic, about 75 households per week were served, 362 households are now being served.

The pantry seeks partners to help feed area communities and relies solely on donations. To partner, visit bbpantry.org/donate.

For more information, call Shannon Howley at 608-844-0052 or email bbpantry@outlook.com.

