Pantry receives $113K grant
Shannon Howley, executive director Beyond Blessed Pantry, with the new refrigerated truck made possible through a grant from the Hunger Task Force.

 GINGER HELM Contributed

Beyond Blessed Pantry, 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, serves all of Sauk County and beyond. The pantry applied for a grant through the Hunger Task Force and were gifted with a 24-foot refrigeration truck, $113,000 value, on Oct. 29. The grant was focused on capacity-building to help pantries continue operating.

"I am completely overwhelmed with so many emotions and never thought just wanting to feed people would be this big of a reality and responsibility. We now serve a much larger capacity than ever before due to COVID-19. We have seen a five-fold increase since March. This truck will help us continue to serve in a much larger capacity," said Shannon Howley, director of Beyond Blessed Pantry.

