Pantry receives new truck

Beyond Blessed Pantry, 1515 Walnut St., Baraboo, serves all of Sauk County and beyond. Thirteen pantries applied for grants through the Hunger Task Force and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and each were gifted with a 24-foot refrigeration truck, $113,000 value, on Oct. 29. The grant was focused on capacity-building to help pantries continue operating.

"I am completely overwhelmed with so many emotions and never thought just wanting to feed people would be this big of a reality and responsibility. We now serve a much larger capacity than ever before due to COVID-19. We have seen a five-fold increase since March. This truck will help us continue to serve in a much larger capacity," said Shannon Howley, director of Beyond Blessed Pantry.