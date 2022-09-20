 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panzer commended to National Merit Scholarship Program

  • 0
Panzer commended to National Merit Scholarship Program

Joseph Panzer, Beaver Dam High School senior, named as a commended student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program on Sept. 20.

 BDHS

Beaver Dam High School principal, Russ Tronsen, names Joseph Panzer as a commended student in the 20223 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to Panzer, according to a Sept. 20 press release.

About 34,000 Commended Students are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News