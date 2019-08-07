Paper alligators class to be held at River Arts

This class is meant for kids ages six and older, parents’ attendance is optional. Each child will learn how to create and customize their very own paper alligator. All materials and a “dirt cup” snacks will be provided. The snacks are nut free, but contains gluten. The class will take place from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
