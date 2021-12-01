 Skip to main content
Parade of Trees opens Sunday
JUNEAU — The Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th anniversary Parade of Trees open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., a forest of 28 decorated trees will be on display. Music provided by Dodgeland and St. John’s School music students, refreshments provided and served by Dodgeland FFA and the chamber. American Legion Post 15 will run the raffle.

The trees will be on display for the public in December during library hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

