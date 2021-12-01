Parade of Trees opens Sunday

JUNEAU — The Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th anniversary Parade of Trees open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., a forest of 28 decorated trees will be on display. Music provided by Dodgeland and St. John’s School music students, refreshments provided and served by Dodgeland FFA and the chamber. American Legion Post 15 will run the raffle.