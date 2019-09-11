Pardeeville author to visit Montello bookstore
Pardeeville resident Lisa Jisa will present her new book, “Pearls of Winter” to the public with a free talk and signing at 1 p.m. Sunday at Readers Realm, 147 E. Montello St., Montello.
While “Pearls of Winter” is her first full-length novel to appear in print, Jisa has written a regular column in the Ahwatukee Foothills News since 2004 and also the East Valley Tribune, both in Phoenix.
The Madison native graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in education and Spanish. After the birth of her first child, she quit teaching to stay home and homeschool her children.
Jisa’s grandparents all lived in Montello, and she is the daughter of Jon and Betty Whirry. After living in many places, she returned to her Wisconsin roots and currently lives in Pardeeville with her youngest daughter Stella and her faithful canine companion, Buster. In July, she started a new business, Massage on Main, in downtown Pardeeville.
For more information, call 608-297-2200.
